Morehead’s Rucker elected to head statewide group

MOREHEAD, Ky. (MSU Public Affairs) – Alan Rucker, Morehead State University’s director of housing and residence education, has been chosen as president-elect of the Kentucky Association of Housing Officers (KAHO) at the 2020 KAHO Annual Business Meeting.

“It’s a tremendous honor to serve the Kentucky Association of Housing Officers as their president-elect and eventually president,” Rucker said. “With everything going in in the world and higher education, more than ever, it’s important to have an organization that can advocate for housing staff and provide development opportunities for a professional body. I’m honored that the membership has placed their trust in me to lead our organization as we do that.”

KAHO exists to provide personal and professional growth opportunities for college and university housing and residence life officers across the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

As the professional home for college and university housing staff, comprised of members from every institution with a housing operation, KAHO ensures unity, advocacy, and resource-sharing to cultivate professionalism, high standards, and collaboration with other state agencies various professional organizations throughout the world.

As president-elect, Rucker will assist the annual conference host committee with hosting the annual KAHO conference and serve as the meeting’s programming chair.

The president-elect position also chairs the awards/recognition committee for the organization’s annual awards. Rucker will serve as president-elect until the 2021 annual conference, where he will begin his term as president of the organization.

Rucker earned his MBA from MSU in 2017 and is a degree candidate in the Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) program at MSU.

He has served the students of Morehead State University since 2012. Rucker has 15 years of senior leadership experience and expertise in the areas of staff recruitment and development, client service and operational efficiency improvements.

“Getting this opportunity is really a testament to the outstanding accomplishments we’ve been able to achieve here at Morehead State. The exemplary community we’ve been able to build has propelled our residential experience to one of the best in the Commonwealth and I’m looking forward to working with our colleagues across the state to continue the great work and efforts of past KAHO governing councils,” Rucker said.