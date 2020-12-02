UPDATE: coroner identifies man found with gunshot wound after Lexington crash

UPDATE POSTED DEC. 2, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn has identified a man found with a gunshot wound after a Lexington crash November 20th.

Ginn says the man was 37-year-old Deshawn Jimerson from Washington State.

Ginn has not ruled yet on Jimerson’s manner of death; he says he’s waiting for more analysis from an autopsy completed by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Jimerson was found dead under a vehicle on November 20th.

Initially, police believed he died in a car crash. Later, officers found he had been shot.

UPDATE POSTED NOV. 21, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that initially appeared to be a fatal vehicle collision on Winchester Road.

Around 7:45 a.m. Friday, November 20, officers responded to Winchester Road and Midland Place where an SUV was seen overturned in a large culvert. A deceased man was located under the vehicle.

Upon further investigation, the victim, a 37-year-old man, was found to have suffered gunshot wounds. His name will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears this shooting may have happened shortly after midnight. At this point, detectives do not believe the victim is connected to another homicide that occurred around the same time at Short Street and Wrenn Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

ORIGINAL STORY, POSTED NOV. 20 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police and Fire and Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn are investigating what appears to be a fatal accident at the intersection of Winchester Road and Midland Avenue near downtown Lexington.

An SUV apparently missed the intersection and flipped into a ditch. Investigators at the scene tell WTVQ ABC 36 they aren’t sure if the accident happened late Thursday night or early Friday morning or more recently. The call was dispatched at 7:43 a.m. Friday.

The driver of the SUV is dead at the scene and appears to have been the only occupant, Ginn told WTVQ ABC 36. Investigators aren’t sure if the driver had a medical issue or if some other factor caused the accident.

Ginn said the man appears to have been driving on Midland and went straight through the intersection with Winchester and crashed into a concrete drainage culvert, flipping the SUV. The man was trapped underneath, Ginn said, noting he found no indication of alcohol at the scene.

“It appears to be an accident,” he said.