Four Roses Bourbon to expand visitor center

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (AP) – Four Roses Bourbon plans to expand and improve its visitor center at its distillery in Lawrenceburg.
Officials say plans call for a new bar, four new tasting rooms, an updated gift shop and a large outdoor covered patio and cocktail area.
Four Roses said in a statement that the visitor’s center will also offer interactive information about the history of its brand.
The project is part of an ongoing effort to accommodate growing demand for bourbon tourism experiences.
Officials said the project is expected to be complete by the end of next year.