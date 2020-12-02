Chemical weapons update hearing set Dec. 9

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Administrators of the ongoing chemical-weapons destruction program at the Blue Grass Army Depot in Richmond will update the public on the operations during a virtual public hearing next week.

The Kentucky Chemical Demilitarization Citizens’ Advisory Commission (CAC) and Chemical Destruction Community Advisory Board (CDCAB) will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 9, beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET via the Microsoft Teams virtual platform.

The event is open to the public.

Chemical weapons destruction operations are taking place at the Blue Grass Army Depot near Richmond, Kentucky. Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant managers want to keep citizens informed about the project and receive feedback from the community.

The meeting will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A telephone option is also available.

Those wishing to attend the meeting should contact the Blue Grass Chemical Stockpile Outreach Office at bgoutreach@iem.com or call (859) 626-8944 for information on how to join.

Viewers may ask questions, make comments and receive feedback during the event.

The CAC, chaired by Doug Hindman, is a governor-appointed commission that represents community and state interests to the U.S. Army and Department of Defense.

The CDCAB, co-chaired by Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor and Craig Williams, chemical weapons project director of the Kentucky Environmental Foundation, is an independent subcommittee of the CAC.

It is made up of a diverse group of community leaders who represent the views and concerns of the local community regarding Kentucky’s chemical weapons destruction program.

Visit the Program Executive Office, Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternatives website at www.peoacwa.army.mil for more information on the program to destroy the chemical weapons stored at the Blue Grass Army Depot.