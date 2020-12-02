Brent Spence Bridge: 21 days into project, work continues

COVINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Three weeks into the six-week repair project, contractor crews have removed the fire-affected portion of the upper deck of the Brent Spence Bridge bridge and new steel support beams have been placed, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said Wednesday in an update on the emergency repair project.

“We literally have all hands on deck as crews work around the clock to restore the bridge to its safe and sound state,” said Secretary Gray. “The project remains on track as activities continue this week to prepare for the installation of the new upper deck.”

- Advertisement -

Secretary Gray provided the following updates:

Early this week contractors finalized installation of the beams and prepared for a new concrete driving surface.

Activities this week include the installation of:

– metal deck pans where concrete will be poured and serve as a platform for workers on the bridge;

– rebar (a grid of steel bars) to reinforce the concrete once it is poured;

– and steel connections that tie the deck and barrier wall for added durability.

– metal deck pans where concrete will be poured and serve as a platform for workers on the bridge; – rebar (a grid of steel bars) to reinforce the concrete once it is poured; – and steel connections that tie the deck and barrier wall for added durability. The work currently taking place is not temperature-sensitive and inclement weather should not affect the work schedule.

While the repairs on the bridge remain a focus for contractors, KYTC staff are giving significant attention to traffic management in the surrounding area.

Interstate 71/75 traffic heading through the region is directed via signed detour onto I-275 and alternative crossings on I-275 and I-471. One lane of traffic remains open on I-71/75 between I-275 and downtown Covington for local traffic passenger vehicles.

The public is encouraged to plan ahead, know a route and follow detours.

The Brent Spence Bridge, which spans the Ohio River between Covington, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, Ohio, has been closed since two commercial motor vehicles collided and burned on the bridges lower deck in the early hours of Nov. 11.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen on Dec. 23.

Stay updated on the Brent Spence Bridge repair project by visiting www.BrentSpenceRepair.com. Follow our Covington highway district, KYTC District 6, on Facebook and Twitter.Follow@TRIMARCTrafficon Twitter for up-to-the-minute traffic incident reports in the Northern Kentucky region.