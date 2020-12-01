Santa coming to Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Santa is coming to Georgetown and it’s a drive-thru event!

The drive-thru event but children will have the opportunity to have a picture taken with Santa from a safe social distance.

Children can also leave letters for Santa.

Please include a self-addressed and stamped envelope so Santa can write back.

On Saturday, December 12th from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at 751 Slone Drive, Suites 1&2, Georgetown.

The event is hosted by Breaking the Cycle: Recovery Georgetown and the Georgetown Police Department’s Angel Program.