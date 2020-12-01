Richmond Police searching for missing teen

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Richmond Police Department is searching for 15-year old Christopher Vance.

According to the police department, on November 25, 2020, around 1:00 PM, Vance texted his father that he was hanging out with friends and would return home later that day.

- Advertisement -

They say Vance did not return home, and his father reported him missing.

Christopher Vance has dark hair almost covering his ears. He’s 5’9 and weighs 250 lbs.

Police say he was wearing a blue and red Madison Central High School hooded sweatshirt, dark gray sweatpants, and Black tennis shoes.

Contact the Richmond Police Department with any information at 859-624-4776 or email information to detective@richmond.ky.us