GoodGiving Challenge raises over $100,000 in 15 minutes of campaign kicking off

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Launching on Giving Tuesday, the GoodGiving Challenge connects charitable individuals with 126 local nonprofits during this week-long online giving campaign.

The GoodGiving Challenge is hosted by Blue Grass Community Foundation and Smiley Pete Publishing and runs from 9 a.m. on Giving Tuesday, December 1, to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, December 7.

At BGgives.org, donors can read about the work of the 126 nonprofits and donate using the convenient online platform.

And this year, Lauren Parson, Director of Strategic Initiatives & Communications with GoodGiving Challenge, says your help is needed more than ever.

“So many of them have had fundraising events canceled. So they’re stretched on a thin budget and they’re having to almost provide more services than ever. They’ve had increased need and had to buy equipment, you know, like face masks and hand sanitizer or even technical equpiment so they can provide virtual services. So I’d say the need is greater than ever this year,” explained Parson.

Since its inception in 2011, the GoodGiving Challenge has raised $11.7 million total for local nonprofits. Last year, the Challenge raised $1.68 million for 131 local nonprofits through more than 7,900 gifts made in 77 counties across Kentucky, 48 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Canada, England, Guam, Switzerland and Norway.

Within the first 15 minutes of the 2020 challenge kicking off, Parson said they raised more than $100,000.

“A decade of the GoodGiving Challenge proves that charitable giving can be easy and fun. When we come together as a community of givers, we make an even bigger impact,” said Lisa Adkins, president/CEO of Blue Grass Community Foundation. “On December 1, join us, and Do Good!”

With gifts starting at $10, everyone can be a philanthropist during the GoodGiving Challenge. The low minimum donation amount and the easy-to-use giving platform simplifies the giving process and connects donors to new philanthropic causes. In 2019, one-fourth of donors gave to a new nonprofit for the first time.

“The GoodGiving Challenge is a great chance to discover and support organizations that make a real difference in our community,” said Chuck Creacy and Chris Eddie of Smiley Pete Publishing. “More importantly, it makes it really easy to share these groups with like-minded friends and family so that they can support them too! Together we can make a big difference.”

This year’s GoodGiving Challenges features over $600,000 in matching prizes that may increase your gift by as much as 50 to 100 percent. Each day of the Challenge will offer opportunities to amplify gifts with matches and prizes. The full run-down can be found at BGgives.org/content/prizes, and below:

MURRY FOUNDATION $100,000 MATCH DAY

Tuesday, December 1 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. (or until the pool is exhausted).

The Murry Foundation has generously provided a $100,000 match pool, which will provide a 50¢ per $1 match on gifts up to $250 (maximum $125 match per gift).

THOMSON R. BRYANT JR & BETTY R. BRYANT FUND $25,000 MATCH

Tuesday, December 1 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

The Thomson R. Bryant Jr & Betty R. Bryant Fund at BGCF has generously provided a $25,000 match pool to the first 100 nonprofits that registered for the GoodGiving Challenge. This is a 50¢ per $1 match, so each of these nonprofits that raise $500 on this day will receive an additional $250 grant.

MACADAM FAMILY FOUNDATION $25,000 MATCH DAY

Wednesday, December 2 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. (or until the pool is exhausted).

The MacAdam Family Foundation’s $25,000 match pool will provide a $1 for $1 match on donations up to $50.

$30,000 BLUE GRASS COMMUNITY FOUNDATION ENDOWMENT CHALLENGE

Thursday, December 3 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

This challenge is all about participation: Every nonprofit that has 50 or more unique donors contribute at least $25 on this day will be entered in a drawing to win a $5,000 endowment prize. The nonprofit with the most unique donors (minimum 50) contributing $25 or more will receive a $15,000 endowment prize. The nonprofit with the second-highest number of unique donors (minimum 50) contributing $25 or more will receive a $10,000 endowment prize.

KNIGHT FOUNDATION $25,000 10TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION!

Friday, December 4 from 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.

The Knight Foundation Donor Advised Fund at BGCF has provided a $25,000 match pool to help us celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Good Giving Challenge!

During the 10 a.m. hour:

Donations up to $100 made during the 10 a.m. hour will be doubled (lasts until the $10,000 match pool is exhausted).

The first donation of $1,000 made after 10 a.m. will receive a $1,000 prize.

The first donation made at 10:10 a.m. will win a $1,000 prize for the grantee nonprofit.

From 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.:

All nonprofits new to the GoodGiving Challenge in 2020 with at least 10 unique donors between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. are entered in a drawing for a $1,000 prize.

Nonprofits that have participated in the Challenge all 10 years will receive a $1,000 match if they raise $2,500 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Unique donations of $10 made between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. are entered in a drawing for a $1,000 prize.

During the 10 p.m. hour:

Unique donations made during the 10 p.m. hour are entered in a drawing for a $1,000 prize.

THE MITCHELL FAMILY FOUNDATION FAST BREAK CHALLENGE

Saturday, December 5 beginning at 9 a.m. and ending Sunday, December 6 at 11:59 p.m.

BGCF board member, Jenna Mitchell, her husband Matthew, and their Mitchell Family Foundation have generously provided a $50,000 cash pool: The first 10 nonprofits to raise $5,000 in donations will be awarded a $2,500 prize. The next 25 nonprofits to raise $2,500 will be awarded a $1,000 prize.

THE MARKSBURY FAMILY FOUNDATION MATCH DAY

Monday, December 7 beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 11:59 p.m.

The Marksbury Family Foundation has generously provided a $60,000 match pool, which will increase each gift this day by 50 percent (maximum $250 match per gift).

HUDSON-ELLIS MATCH CHALLENGE

The Hudson-Ellis Match Challenge is for Boyle County nonprofits and begins at 9 a.m. on December 1 and lasts until the $20,000 match pool has been exhausted. The Hudson-Ellis Fund will award matching grant funds in the amount of 50¢ for every dollar raised by Boyle County nonprofits in the 2020 GoodGiving Challenge. Matching funds are capped at $5,000 for each organization. Each nonprofit must raise a minimum of $1,000 in Challenge contributions to be eligible to earn matching grant funds. The Hudson-Ellis Fund will match individual Challenge donations from unique donors up to $1,000.

CLARK COUNTY CHALLENGE

The Clark County Challenge for Clark County nonprofits begins at 9 a.m. on December 1 and runs throughout the GoodGiving Challenge. Clark County Community Foundation, a component fund of Blue Grass Community Foundation, will award matching grants to Clark County nonprofits in this year’s Challenge – dollar for dollar, up to $10,000 per nonprofit.

HAPPY HOUR POWER HOURS

During surprise Power Hours throughout the GoodGiving Challenge, donations will be matched 50¢ per $1 by our generous sponsors: Total Wine & More and West Sixth Brewing Company. Follow us on social media (@BGCFKY) to find out when these Power Hours occur and boost the impact of your giving!

DAILY SOCIAL MEDIA SWEEPSTAKES

Each day of the Challenge, we will make a special post on Facebook. Simply “Like” Blue Grass Community Foundation on Facebook (@BGCFKY) and follow the directions in our daily posts to win Giving Cards and other prizes. No donation is necessary to be eligible.