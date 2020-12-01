2,650 apply for bar, restaurant assistance, utility help still available

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – More than 2,600 bars and restaurants had applied by Tuesday afternoon for assistance under the state’s $40 million Food and Beverage Relief Fund, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The Public Protection Cabinet had received 2,650 applications for $25.6 million in assistance. The state has approved applications for $1.7 million. To apply, click here.

- Advertisement -

The program allows businesses to apply for as much as $10,000 in reimbursement for coronavirus-related expenses between March 6 and Dec. 31.

On another issue, the governor announced the Kentucky Department for Local Government is releasing an additional $50 million in CARES Act funding to reimburse city and county governments for expenses related to COVID-19.

Approximately 200 cities and counties are eligible because they have already exhausted their original allotment and have remaining eligible reimbursements.

“Our local governments have been lifelines in our communities during the pandemic,” said Beshear. “When this $50 million is depleted, which we believe will be within the month, we will need more help from the federal government.”

And the governor said about $11 million remains in the Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund and encouraged eligible Kentuckians to apply.

The fund provides relief to Kentuckians affected by COVID-19 who need assistance with their water, wastewater, electric or natural gas service, Kentucky’s Community Action Network is partnering with the state to distribute these funds statewide.

Eligible households can receive a one-time $500 benefit towards their water and or wastewater bills and $400 towards their natural gas or utility bills, said Beshear.

Households who have an income up to 200% of the Federal Poverty Line and have been economically impacted due to COVID-19 can apply.

Interested households should contact their local Community Action Outreach Office on how to apply. To locate your local office, please call 800-456-3452.