Santa Claus visiting by train in Versailles

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are bringing holiday cheer to the Bluegrass Railroad Museum in Versailles throughout December.
According to the Bluegrass Railroad Museum, the Santa Trains depart at 11 A.M. and 2 P.M. on the Saturday runs and at 2 P.M. only for the Sunday runs. There are several dates available. Boarding begins 30 minutes before departure time.
COVID safety regulations will be in place including mask wearing, social distancing and no onboard restrooms. Children will not be able to sit with Santa. Instead, Santa will walk the train car aisles and talk with each child. Santa will be wearing a red face mask and gloves. Photographs will only be available to be taken in the aisles.
According to museum officials, “Our Conductors, Car Hosts and other special guests will help you pass the time while waiting for your turn with the jolly old elf. Enjoy singing carols, watching the winter countryside or just relaxing with your family. At the end of the ride, there are candy canes for everyone before Santa gives his final farewell and returns to the North Pole to get ready for the big night!”
Unlike the Bluegrass Railroad Museum’s regular train rides, Santa Trains do not feature a stop at the Kentucky River Overlook.
Tickets for First Class are $22 for adults and $20 for children ages 2-12. Adults in coach can purchase a ticket for $17, children 2-12 are $15.