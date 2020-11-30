Fayette Jail inmate, staff COVID count now up to 156

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Division of Community Corrections has completed the first round of COVID-19 testing in response to its recent positive cases.

As a result, the detention center’s total count of inmates who have tested positive is now 144. All of these inmates have been isolated as the response to these cases continues.

- Advertisement -

The majority of the inmates who have tested positive have not been showing any symptoms and the jail currently do not have any inmates needing hospital care related to COVID-19, it said in a statement.

As a result of the increased number of positive inmates as well as the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, the will be test its entire inmate population this week.

Currently, 12 staff members are positive for COVID-19. All staff also will be tested this week.

The Division of Community Corrections is continuing to work with the Lexington Health Department for guidance on continued testing and reducing the risk to other inmates, Corrections Officers, and staff.