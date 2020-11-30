Caulk takes medical leave for two months

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County School Board approved a temporary medical leave at least until the end of January for Superintendent Manny Caulk and named Dr. Marlene Helm to serve as acting superintendent

“The Board of Education has granted a temporary medical leave to Superintendent Caulk so that he can focus his full energy on his health status; and the Board has designated Dr. Marlene Helm to serve as Acting Superintendent to ensure the vital work of the District office moves forward as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for the Spring semester,” the Board said in a statement issued after an almost two hours of executive session. “Dr. Helm has served as Acting Superintendent on multiple prior occasions, and we appreciate her agreement to again assist the School District in this role.”

The board did not disclose Caulk’s medical issue. He was hired in 2014 and shortly after coming to Kentucky, he was diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his sinus and underwent surgery for the malignancy.