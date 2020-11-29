Lexington Tree Lighting Ceremony goes virtual

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Sunday night, the annual tree lighting in downtown Lexington moved online.

People could view the lighting on zoom or on the city’s cable channels.

- Advertisement -

It’s a collaboration with Downtown Lexington Partnership and Lexington Parks and Recreation, sponsored by Baird.

The lighting ceremony would usually attract hundreds of Lexingtonians. There would also be a DJ and even a choir, but Senior Event Planner, Laura Farnsworth, says she doesn’t think the virtual format will take away from the Christmas spirit.

“We definitely think that it’s a good way still to kinda get the Christmas spirit, get it started. We’re hoping that people once they see that the tree is lit, come downtown, and drive through, drive down Main Street past Triangle Park. It’ll be here. It’ll be lit all season.

Farnsworth says it took a week to decorate the huge tree.