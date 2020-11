LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says it’s looking for a missing 43-year-old.

Christopher McQueen was last seen off Whitson School Road Saturday around noon, according to deputies.

He was last seen wearing dark gray t-shirt, blue jeans, work boots and wears glasses.

If anyone has any information they’re asked to contact Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.