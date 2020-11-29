KSP remind drivers to get winter-weather kits for their car

FRANKFORT, Ky.(WTVQ) – Kentuckians could experience their first taste of winter weather as a band of snow is predicted to impact the Commonwealth late Sunday night. The Kentucky State Police (KSP) are asking motorists to be aware that weather conditions may change rapidly during the next 24 hours.

“While we can never completely predict what the forecast will be, it is a great time for citizens to prepare for the winter driving season,” says KSP Spokesman Sgt. Billy Gregory.

Gregory says citizens need to rethink their driving behaviors this time of year, which include slowing down, leaving more space between cars and prepping their car with necessary supplies should they become stranded.

KSP developed a list of items motorists should place in their vehicles before the weather sets in. This includes a winter weather kit with items such as a cell phone charger, blankets, first-aid kit, jumper cables, windshield scraper, collapsible shovel, and a flashlight with batteries.

To view KSPs Roadway Reminders for Winter Weather, click here: http://kentuckystatepolice.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Roadway-Reminders-Winter-Weather-DSE.pdf.

“We are asking that you plan ahead and be patient as motorists navigate through this first wintery mix,” adds Gregory. “Today is a great opportunity to put together a kit of weather-related essentials before adverse weather arrives.”

The single most important tip Gregory could offer was something every driver has access to. The best defense in any challenging driving situation is always going to be wearing a seat belt. Make sure you always wear it and that your passengers wear it as well.

In addition to the roadway reminders, Gregory encourages citizens to refrain from dialing 9-1-1 to obtain road and weather conditions.

“Every year when winter weather hits, our radio rooms experience an increase of calls from people inquiring about road conditions,” notes Gregory. “Each call they receive about these type of inquiries, takes our telecommunicators away from helping callers who are experiencing true emergencies.”

KSP will use Facebook, Twitter and their website to share winter weather updates. Drivers are encouraged to check road and weather conditions before traveling by visiting https://transportation.ky.gov/sites/GoKY/home, an online traffic, roadway information and weather portal operated by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.