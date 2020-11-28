High School Highlight Reel: 11/27/20

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – On Friday, it was finally time for hardware to be handed out across Kentucky. District titles were on the line. In our Game of the Week, Frederick Douglass finally taking on Scott County. In what was also a good one, LCA hosting Somerset.

ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy and Austin Miller have highlight from some of the best action in central KY.

PREP FOOTBALL

Class 1A

Second Round

Crittenden Co. 42, Russellville 13

Hazard 21, Pikeville 12

Lou. Ky. Country Day 57, Eminence 13

Newport Central Catholic 45, Ludlow 7

Nicholas Co. def. Bishop Brossart, forfeit

Paintsville 28, Raceland 21, OT

Williamsburg 49, Pineville 13

Class 2A

Second Round

Beechwood 38, Lloyd Memorial 0

Breathitt Co. 41, Leslie Co. 19

Lex. Christian 42, Somerset 35

Metcalfe Co. 34, Edmonson Co. 27

Murray 28, Mayfield 21, 3OT

Owensboro Catholic 27, Hancock Co. 26

Walton-Verona 34, Carroll Co. 0

West Carter 48, Shelby Valley 18

Class 3A

Second Round

Ashland Blazer 10, Russell 7

Belfry def. Lawrence Co., forfeit

Bell Co. 13, Rockcastle Co. 6

Elizabethtown 35, Bardstown 28

Fleming Co. 39, Pendleton Co. 0

Glasgow 14, Taylor Co. 0

Lou. Christian Academy 23, Mercer Co. 7

Union Co. 35, Paducah Tilghman 21

Class 4A

Second Round

Allen Co.-Scottsville 28, Warren East 13

Boyle Co. 49, Lexington Catholic 41

Corbin 41, Knox Central 0

Franklin Co. 42, Lou. Central 6

Hopkinsville 42, Logan Co. 20

John Hardin 41, Spencer Co. 0

Johnson Central 50, Letcher County Central 0

Rowan Co. 18, Boyd Co. 6

Class 5A

Second Round

Bowling Green 41, South Warren 24

Cov. Catholic 38, Highlands 21

Frederick Douglass 39, Scott Co. 21

Lou. Fairdale 27, Bullitt Central 7

Madison Southern 23, Woodford Co. 21

North Bullitt 19, South Oldham 7

Owensboro 28, Graves Co. 21

Southwestern 35, Pulaski Co. 14

Class 6A

Second Round

Dixie Heights 41, Ryle 36

Lex. Bryan Station 58, Oldham County 29

Lex. Paul Dunbar 35, Lex. Henry Clay 6

Lou. Male 57, Bullitt East 7

Lou. St. Xavier 10, Lou. DuPont Manual 6

Lou. Trinity 49, Lou. Eastern 7

McCracken County def. Henderson Co., forfeit

North Hardin 36, Meade Co. 7