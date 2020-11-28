Christmas market brings holiday cheer & helps small businesses

MILLERSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The countdown to Christmas is officially here, and one outdoor market in Millersburg is getting people in the spirit while supporting local businesses.

Christmas at Mustard Seed Hill is a non-profit that has been bringing the community together with lights, vendors, food and more for the last three years.

People walked through the displays, took pictures and sipped hot chocolate, all while wearing masks and social distancing.

President Shawn Burnes says it’s great to give holiday cheer and help small businesses in the process.

“We’re all dying to have something that’s safe and a tradition where we can hang out with families, take some photos and have some hot chocolate, so a really lowkey event that’s a whole lot of fun and supports the local economy.”

Mustard Seed Hill has several weeks of events planned and entry is free, but you must register in advance.