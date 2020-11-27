Man charged in Thanksgiving Day murder in Jackson County

MCKEE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Thanksgiving Day argument left one man dead and another in jail in Jackson County, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say 21-year old Justin Burkhart, of McKee, got into an altercation outside a home on US Highway 421 with 45-year old Clint Cox, also of McKee.
KSP says Cox grabbed a gun and shot Burkhart to death. Investigators say it happened just after 2:00 p.m. They did not say what the argument was about.
State Police say Cox was arrested and charged with murder. He was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center.
Burkhart’s body is being taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy, according to KSP.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Rob Morris. He was assisted at the scene by KSP personnel, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Coroner’s Office, Jackson County EMS and the McKee Fire Department.
