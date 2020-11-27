Former constable convicted of child porn, now sued by victim

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A former Harrison County constable and firefighter within the Paris Fire Department who was convicted of producing child pornography is being sued by the victim, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

The paper reports the victim filed the lawsuit in federal court against William Michael Fields Jr., the City of Paris, the chief of the Paris Fire Department, a firefighter and two police officers.

According to the paper, the victim was in high school at the time of crime, and was interested in a career in law enforcement or emergency services. It reports the victim met Fields while visiting a volunteer fire station in Cynthiana.

The paper reports Fields asked the victim to follow him in his truck while he drove a truck he was working on to a client. On the way back, the paper reports Fields asked the victim about her sexual preferences and later added her on Snapchat, sent sexually explicit photos and requested some in return.

The Herald Leader reports Fields would also visit the victim’s job, McDonald’s.

The paper reports in March of 2019, Fields met the victim at a Walmart, in his constable uniform and while driving a marked car, and offered to take her to look at EMT vehicles. It reports Fields contacted two Paris police officers and told them he was taking a “female” to a Paris Fire Department storage facility and asked them to not interfere.

According to the paper, Fields gave the victim alcohol while showing her the vehicles, and then he took her into the back of an ambulance and had sex with her. It reports Fields took video of what happened on the victim’s phone and then sent it to his own phone.

The paper reports Fields had sex with the victim again at a later date, that time at an EMT training facility within the Paris Fire Department.

According to the paper, the lawsuit accuses the city of Paris, Fire Chief Duffy and a fire department employee of being aware that city and fire department property was being used for alcohol consumption and inappropriate activities.

The paper reports a city leader said it responded to the allegations right away.

It reports the City of Paris and its current employees will be defended in the lawsuit by the city’s legal counsel, and the victim is being represented by Joseph Buckles, of Buckles Law Office in Lexington.

Williams was convicted in June and faces up to 60 years in prison for using a minor to produce sexually explicit images and videos.