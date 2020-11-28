Firefighters battling house fire behind “The Cave” fire station in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)-Firefighters are battling a house fire in the 3400 block of Colonnade drive in Lexington off Man o’ War near Bold Bidder Drive.

That’s right near Fire Station 16, “The Cave”.

- Advertisement -

The fire department says firefighters responded just after 9 p.m.

They found smoke and flames coming through a home’s roof.

While trying to put the fire out, they found the structure was weak so they evacuated to stay safe and are fighting the fire from safe locations.

No one has been hurt and a fire investigator is on the way to figure out how the fire started.