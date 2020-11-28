Firefighters battling house fire behind “The Cave” fire station in Lexington

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
2

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)-Firefighters are battling a house fire in the 3400 block of Colonnade drive in Lexington off Man o’ War near Bold Bidder Drive.

That’s right near Fire Station 16, “The Cave”.

- Advertisement -

The fire department says firefighters responded just after 9 p.m.

They found smoke and flames coming through a home’s roof.

While trying to put the fire out, they found the structure was weak so they evacuated to stay safe and are fighting the fire from safe locations.

No one has been hurt and a fire investigator is on the way to figure out how the fire started.

Previous articleKSP investigating after man found dead in Herrington Lake
mm
Veronica Jean Seltzer
Veronica Jean Seltzer joins ABC 36 as Anchor/Reporter. On most weekdays, you will see her reporting the news. VJ hails from a small horse farm outside New York City and most recently comes from South Bend, Indiana where she reported for the CBS and Fox affiliates. VJ holds a Master of Science in Journalism degree from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University. Her passion for journalism runs deep. It began as she studied graffiti as an ancient form of communication in Athens, Greece. While a student journalist in Morocco, she learned her most important journalistic lesson: good stories are about people. VJ loves life in and around Lexington. She feels most at home among horses and a diverse community of fascinating people. She enjoys reporting during the week and on the weekend she strives to bring her neighbors the news that matters most to them. VJ enjoys going to neighborhood events, exploring, horseback riding, skiing, sailing, and good movies. Look for her out and about in the community! VJ invites you to reach out to her with story ideas or just to say hello! Find her on Facebook at Veronica Jean Seltzer ABC 36, tweet her @VJS_ABC36, or email her at VSeltzer@wtvq.com. She looks forward to hearing from you!