Fayette Mall expecting a successful Black Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The doors at Fayette Mall opened at 7:00 A.M. on Black Friday.

Senior Marketing Director Sarah Robinson says staff was still expecting a decent crowd to come in for their traditional shopping.

All stores are open and have multiple great deals for shoppers.

“The safety and the health of our shoppers and our employees is our top priority and so as such we’ve taken precautionary measures in light of COVID-19,” Robinson said.

She says they are following all of the CDC guidelines and Governor Beshear’s mandates. The food court is shutdown for indoor dining but there is a tent outside for those who need to fuel up and continue shopping.

Santa is at the mall starting Black Friday at the Santa’s Workshop in the Dillards court. Visits with Santa are all contactless and reservations are available for those who want to visit at a specific time.