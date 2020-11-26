‘Project Warm Feet’ kicks-off next week in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Battle of Richmond Visitors Center is collecting new, pre-packaged socks to be distributed to the less fortunate in the community for its ‘Project Warm Feet.’
Socks are needed for men, women and children. Athletic-type socks are preferred, according to program organizers. Socks are a common clothing item that many take for granted.
Since the program began in 2014, the center has collected more than 6,000 pairs of socks.
Donations can be dropped-off at the center located at 101 Battlefield Memorial Highway (US 25 & 421 split) just south of Richmond.
The center is open 10:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Project Warm Feet runs from Tuesday, December 1 through Monday, December 21, 2020.
For more information, call the Battle of Richmond Visitors Center at 859-624-0013.