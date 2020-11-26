KSP looking for distracted drivers during the holiday weekend

KENTUCKY (WTVQ)- AAA is reporting an expected record number of people traveling this holiday than any other time during the pandemic.

The CDC and state leaders advised against it for Thanksgiving and even with the most since the coronavirus outbreak, AAA says as many as 85 percent of Kentuckians are staying home.

For those traveling, Kentucky State Police troopers are out making sure drivers are doing it safely.

In 2019, the Kentucky Traffic Collision Facts Report shows during the four-day holiday travel period, troopers worked 1,253 crashes; five were fatal.

“We want all Kentuckians to be safe this Thanksgiving, not only from COVID-19, but on our roads as well,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Please limit travel this year in general, but if you are driving, buckle up and watch your speed. I appreciate all of our law enforcement officers who may spend this holiday away from their own families in order to keep other Kentuckians safe.”

The Click It or Ticket campaign coincides with Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort), a national enforcement effort, scheduled to take place beginning November 25 at 6 p.m. to November 29, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. These joint efforts across the country encourage drivers to buckle up and refrain from impaired driving.

