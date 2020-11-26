Elderly man escapes Thanksgiving Day fire, house heavily damaged

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Smoke detectors are being credited with helping an elderly man escape a Thanksgiving Day house fire in Lexington that left his home heavily damaged.
Firefighters say the man, who lives alone, was having breakfast in his kitchen around 9:00 a.m. when the smoke alarms started going off in the home on Asbury Lane.
The fire department was called immediately. Firefighters say when they arrived, flames were shooting out of the windows in the front of the split-level home. They say the homeowner was standing in the doorway. Firefighters escorted him to safety. They say the man wasn’t hurt.
Investigators are investigating the cause, but say the house sustained heavy damage and is not livable. Firefighters say the homeowner will temporarily stay with family.
