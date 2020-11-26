Catholic Action Center offering drive-thru meals for Thanksgiving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Local organizations are doing what they can to help families have a warm meal this Thanksgiving.

The Catholic Action Center has already given out meals but is doing another give-away on Thanksgiving.

- Advertisement -

Meals will be given out in a drive-thru fashion at the center Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Anyone is welcome while supplies last. The center is located at 1055 Industry Road in Lexington.

For the past 25 years each Thanksgiving Day evening more than 400 shared the meal together with music, prayer and joy. That tradition will continue despite the limitations of the pandemic in the different format of a drive through.

No reservations needed and no volunteers are needed. This will be a gift from the Catholic Action Center Community, the Postal Service Carriers Union and the local Knights of Columbus.