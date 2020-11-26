Catholic Action Center hands out Thanksgiving meals

Not even a global pandemic could stop the Catholic Action Center in Lexington from keeping its annual tradition of giving out Thanksgiving meals.

“Today is a day of thanks,” says Director Ginny Ramsey.

- Advertisement -

She says it’s important to help others, especially now.

“Even though there is the COVID, we can’t stop the joy and the thanksgiving on Thanksgiving Day,” Ramsey says.

That’s why the 25th annual Thanksgiving Day meal was still given out this year, but the community had to enjoy it from a distance.

Instead of eating together, cars, and individuals, lined up and their meal was brought to them to take home.

“Even though we’re doing it by distance, everyone who partakes will be sharing in the Thanksgiving Day meal,” Ramsey says.

The meal included mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, turkey, ham and pie.

“I’ve always enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal,” James Newton says. He lived at the Catholic Action Center about three months ago and now has his own place. He still gets food from the center and is thankful he can rely on it for help.

“I’m hoping one day I’ll be able to give back,” Newton says.

He says it is a little sad that the community can’t share the meal together, but he’s in good spirits, and hopes others are, too.

“I just want them to carry on even though some of them might not be with their family.”

Julien Burton lives at the center and helped pass out the meals. He says it feels good to give back, especially to those who think no one cares.

“You got a lot of people right now who need help and are hungry, and don’t know who to turn to,” Burton says.

Ramsey says that’s the core of the center’s work.

“Our whole idea is we’re here as community and its because of community that we can reach out and take care of each other.”

One meal at a time.