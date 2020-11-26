Black Friday shopping expectations for local businesses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – We are headed into an uncertain holiday shopping season because of the pandemic.

“This year we’re doing things a little bit different,” Whit Hiler said. ‘Kentucky for Kentucky’ has only been selling online since the pandemic hit in March.

“It’s a lot better experience than the in-store Black Friday because there’s no lines, you can shop from your pj’s at home,” Hiler said.

The CDC recommends shopping online Clack Friday and beyond and using contactless services like curbside pick-up and shopping in open-air markets, staying six-feet away from others and wearing a mask.

‘Peggy’s Gifts and Accessories’ is selling online and in-person.

Peggy Queen says even with the pandemic she’s getting community support and expects a smooth Black Friday, ”We’ve been blessed.”

Peggy says the shoppers who have come into the store during the pandemic have been respectful of the mask requirements and social distancing guidelines.

“I really don’t know what to expect. I never think anybody is coming on Black Friday or Small Business Saturday which is always a joke, they come. I don’t think it’s going to be as crazy this year at all,” Queen said.

The National Retail Federation says, “We know this holiday season will be unlike any other, and retailers have planned ahead by investing billions of dollars to ensure the health and safety of their employees and customers,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Consumers have shown they are excited about the holidays and are willing to spend on gifts that lift the spirits of family and friends after such a challenging year.”

Fayette Mall will open at 7 A.M. and close at 9 P.M.

Walmart is open from will open at 5 A.M. and close at 11 P.M.

Target opens at 7 A.M. and closes at 11 P.M.