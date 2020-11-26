Arrest made in Nelson County murder

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Bardstown man has been arrested and charged with murder following the shooting death of another Bardstown man on Wednesday, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say 28-year old Richard Blake Martin was found shot to death in the carport area of a home on Louisville Road around 4:15 p.m.
Investigators say the person who called 911 gave a suspect description and possible location.
Deputies followed that information to a home on Abby Ridge Road where the accused killer, 32-year old John Wimsett, was arrested without incident. He was taken to the Nelson County Jail.
No details surrounding the deadly shooting were immediately released.