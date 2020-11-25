Work changes coming on Highway 68 in Bourbon County

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists the Walker Company is working to prepare the US 68X project for the winter months.

The utility companies will continue their operations. Construction is anticipated to resume in February 2021.

traffic will be able to flow without lane closures

motorists should be aware there will be no middle turn lane

Pavement conditions are being addressed that include both Main, and High Streets for North/South directions in Paris.

In addition, curbs, gutters, sidewalks, entrances, and drainage will be improved. The anticipated completion date for the entire project is Oct. 31, 2021.

All work, and closures are subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.