Wild Lights in Jessamine County helping those in need

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – It doesn’t always take a Clark Griswold to create a stunning holiday lights show.

It’s actually someone you might not expect who’s behind a famous display in a Jessamine County neighborhood.

- Advertisement -

“I’ve always liked doing things with electricity. So this is a way to put all of this into action,” But he’s not an electrician. Zachary Nielson is just a student.

He was only ten-years-old the first time he lit up his house. Now he’s 14 with a holiday show of over three thousand lights.

Lights that’ll brighten up the night sky and bring some positivity to a tough year.

“I love seeing people happy and I love helping people because there’s some people in this world that just don’t have what they need,” Nielson said.

So he’s giving them what they need, not just light, but food.

He’s collecting donations for Porter Memorial Baptist Church’s Packing the Pantry Ministry.

Volunteer Erika Clark says the pandemic has been particularly hard on pantries.

“The number of people that we saw doubled overnight and it’s doubled again since then,” and Clark says there aren’t nearly as many donations coming in.

She says that’s why she’s feeling blessed Nielson chose Packing the Pantry.

“It’s a neat thing that you can do with your family and it’s safe, you’re in your car. It’s enjoyable, Its really kind of a cool show and it’s just amazing that someone his age has put all of this together,” Clark said.

Wild lights will kick off on Friday and it goes until January.

Lights will brighten the night sky from 5:30 to 11:00 p.m. every night at 112 Bernie Trl Nicholasville, Ky 40356.

Soon after, it will brighten their homes too.

For more information, you can visit the Wild Lights Facebook page.