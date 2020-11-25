Training grenades cause a stir at Goodwill

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Workers at the Goodwill store in Berea, along with first responders, got a bit of a scare Wednesday.

According to the Berea Police Department, officers responded Wednesday afternoon to the Prince Royal Plaza in reference to possible military grenades that were dropped off at Goodwill.

With the assistance from multiple agencies such as the ATF and the Bluegrass Army Depot, it was confirmed the suspected grenades were non-explosive training devices, police said.

The ATF now has the training devices and will properly dispose of them.

Nobody was injured.