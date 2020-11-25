Students can explore Junior Achievement’s career fair virtually

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ0 – Parents listen up, there’s a career fair designed for your students, and they won’t have to leave home to go.

“It was really interesting to see what they found most interesting, and a lot of times it was very different than what they thought they wanted to be when they grow up,” said Ashlee VanHoose.

VanHoose, an eighth-grade teacher at Edythe J. Hayes Middle School in Lexington, took her students on a virtual field trip. They were able to visit the Junior Achievement’s virtual career fair to help prepare them for their futures.

“We see a lot of times that middle schoolers want to be professional athletes, and it was kind of neat for them to see other careers here in Kentucky in high demand and employers that are here in our state,” said VanHoose.

Students virtually explore different career fields through booths, webinars, and more.

“I also liked how junior achievement didn’t just stick to one track path, you know, only college is your only option,” VanHoose said. “It talked about trade school, military, and other options for students that are available that they might not be aware of.”

One student, eighth-grader Meredith Adkins, said this career fair helped her figure out what she wants to do in the future.

“Before, I thought I wanted to be a physical therapist or even a teacher,” said Adkins. “And after, I do still think I would want to be one because there were some health care videos that I got to watch about how I can help people with certain diseases by being a physical therapist,” Adkins explained.

The career fair is still available through February 19th.

“Any other students that haven’t done this already, definitely should, because there’s just so much useful information for kids our age,” said Adkins.

To register your student, email Erin Warren, Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass Office Manager, at erin@jalexington.org.