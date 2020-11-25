Singing Bridge in Frankfort to remain closed for repairs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 5 Office advises motorists of the continued closure of the Singing Bridge in Frankfort.

The bridge was closed on Nov. 21 after it was struck by a vehicle.

After a load rating analysis, KYTC engineers determined the structure will remain closed until repairs can be made.

The contract for the repair work is expected to be let in January 2021. One sidewalk will remain open to pedestrians. Drivers should continue to utilize the Capital Avenue Bridge to cross the river.

The 126-year-old bridge is at U.S. 60 mile point 0.037 over the Kentucky River and carries more than 5,000 vehicles on an average day.

The structure is inspected annually and has had several retrofits, with the most recent being in 2016. The weight limit of the bridge was reduced to 3-tons in November 2019.

The Singing Bridge, which opened in 1894, is one of the oldest structures in Kentucky. Built by the King Iron Bridge and Manufacturing Company, it is the last bridge of this kind by the builder still open to vehicular traffic.

The original deck of the structure was made of timber until its replacement with an open steel grid deck in the 1930s. Sidewalks for pedestrian traffic were later added.

All work is subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.