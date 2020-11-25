River Drive in Beattyville closed due to condition of culvert

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Division of Maintenance has directed the City of Beattyville to close River Drive at milepoint 0.244 due to deterioration of the culvert over Crystal Creek.

A recent inspection discovered excessive deformation of the steel culvert barrel on the street, also known locally as “the back street.” After an analysis of the structure’s condition, the closure was ordered.

- Advertisement -

The structure is located between Begley Street and Locust Street. Drivers can detour the closure via Main Street or KY 52. The road will be closed indefinitely until the structure can be replaced or suitably repaired to carry traffic.

The street opened in 1979 and, at the time, was the only way to bypass Beattyville’s Main Street. A new alignment of KY 52 which opened around 10 years ago now provides an additional alternate route.

The Transportation Cabinet has the responsibility to inspect all publicly owned bridges in Kentucky.

All bridges undergo a detailed inspection every two years, with long-span bridges or those deemed “fracture-critical” getting an extra walk-through inspection annually. KYTC has the authority to close bridges on county roads and city streets based on inspection reports.