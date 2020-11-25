Repairs scheduled for railroad crossing in Clark County

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists of railroad repairs scheduled for Clark County. CSX Railroad will be reworking the crossing located on Maple Street/KY 627 in Winchester.

Monday, Nov. 30 through Friday, Dec. 4 8 a.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Friday

Maple Street/KY 627

a closure will be in effect at milepoint 8.465

appropriate signage is posted — motorists will need to follow the signed detour

All work, and closures are subject to change depending on weather, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

Navigate traffic with GoKYor via Waze on your smartphone.