New COVID cases over 3,400, 26 deaths; Madison alone more than 100 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 3,408 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and again asked all Kentuckians to follow safety precautions during Thanksgiving as cases surge in the commonwealth and across the country.

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays, and usually we get together with about 15 people,” said Gov. Beshear. “This year, we just can’t do that. I’m really disappointed, like all of us are, but protecting my parents, my kids, our neighbors and all of our health care workers has to come first. I’m grateful for all Kentuckians who are sacrificing this year to keep each other safe.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends Americans avoid Thanksgiving travel. In addition, the Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) recommends the following for celebrating Thanksgiving safely:

Case Information

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 3,408

New deaths today: 26

Positivity rate: 8.88%

Total deaths: 1,835

Currently hospitalized: 1,734, up 200 in one day

Currently in ICU: 409

Currently on ventilator: 216

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Boone, Warren, Hardin and Madison. Each county reported 100 or more new cases.

The red zone counties for this week can be found here. Community leaders, businesses, schools and families in these counties should all follow red zone reduction recommendations.

Those reported lost to the virus Wednesday include a 60-year-old woman from Barren County; an 82-year-old man from Christian County; a 94-year-old woman from Daviess County; a 62-year-old man from Edmonson County; an 87-year-old man from Floyd County; a 91-year-old woman from Hancock County; a 90-year-old man from Hardin County; two women, ages 67 and 89, and three men, ages 62, 68 and 79, from Jefferson County; an 83-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 61-year-old woman from Lewis County; a 74-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man from Martin County; a 73-year-old woman from McLean County; a 98-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man from Monroe County; an 84-year-old man from Ohio County; two men, ages 79 and 87, from Oldham County; a 56-year-old woman from Spencer County; two women, ages 77 and 86, and a 77-year-old man from Warren County.

The Governor again reminded Kentuckians that receiving one negative COVID-19 test result days before a gathering can’t guarantee that you wont infect others at that event.

To view the full daily report, incidence rate map, new statewide requirements, testing locations, long term-care and other congregate facilities update, school reports and guidance, red zone counties, red zone recommendations, the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports for Kentucky and other key guidance visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.