Kentucky Air Guard unit to get new C-130J transports

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky National Guard’s 123rd Air Wing will receive eight new C-130J aircraft to upgrade its current fleet.

Only four Air National Guard units in the entire country were chosen by the U.S. Air Force in a competitive stationing process, the state’s congressional delegation said in making the announcement.

Based in Louisville, the unit is among the most highly-decorated ANG units in the nation having received 18 Air Force Outstanding Unit Awards. The Kentucky Congressional Delegation contacted Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett on multiple occasions in support of the unit’s selection, touting its premier abilities and strategic location.

“Kentucky is grateful to the 123rd Airlift Wing and the 8,000 soldiers and airmen of our Commonwealth’s National Guard for their dedication to protecting our communities and our country,” said Senator Mitch McConnell.

The Kentucky ANG’s current squadron of eight C-130H aircraft is aging and in need of recapitalization. The new C-130J aircraft offers improved capabilities to fulfill the ANG’s missions domestically and abroad.

In particular, the new model will provide the Kentucky ANG a 25 percent greater immediate response capability when executing its emergency and disaster response missions.

Stationing the C-130J aircraft in Louisville is not only a cost-effective basing decision, but will also maximize the value of its increased capacities, the delegation said.

“This new platform will give increased capability, allowing Kentucky’s airmen to remain a viable force and continue providing theater airlift support around the globe,” said Senator Rand Paul.

“The Kentucky National Guard is a critical component of our state and our nation, with highly trained men and women who are always prepared to respond to emergencies here at home and overseas,” said Congressman Hal Rogers, dean of the Kentucky Delegation.

“It is my honor to represent the men and women of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing in Congress, and I am thrilled that the federal funding we’ve been able to secure will make Louisville home to the C-130J,” said Congressman John Yarmuth. “This talented wing has never hesitated in answering our nation’s call, and that dedication to service has made them one of the most decorated units in the United States Air Force. The basing process was highly competitive and, once again, the 123rd Airlift Wing got the job done.”

“Louisville’s 123rd Airlift Wing is one of the most respected units in the nation. The Air Force’s decision to deploy a new C-130J squadron to them means the men and women of the 123rd Airlift Wing will have the state-of-the-art equipment needed to fulfill their vital mission,” added Congressman Thomas Massie. “I thank Secretary Barrett for recognizing the significant role Kentucky plays in defending our nation by selecting the 123rd Airlift Wing as one of only four recipients of these new aircraft.”

“This new squadron of eight C-130J aircraft will support the Air Guard’s critical airlift mission here at home and abroad, and will replace the aging fleet of C-130H models,” noted Congressman Andy Barr.