God’s Pantry distributes 4,800 Thanksgiving boxes to families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) –The God’s Pantry Food Bank Sharing Thanksgiving program has wrapped up for 2020.

This year the distribution featured new safety protocols and procedures to keep everyone safe but the end goal stayed the same, making sure families have a meal on their table for the holiday.

While God’s Pantry Food Bank is the host of the special distribution, it is only possible because of the collaborative efforts of many in the community. The food was purchased using donated funds from thousands of financial donors and sponsors.

The non-perishable items were then packed by the National Guard in lieu of the traditional Basket Brigade events in Fayette and Laurel counties. These events were modified due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Monday, November 23 and Tuesday, November 24, turkeys, eggs, potatoes, onions, and butter were added to the boxes and then distributed by God’s Pantry Food Bank so families would have the food in time for the holidays.

This distribution is made possible by community partners, such as Quantrell Auto Group, PNC Bank and Southland Christian Church.

“We’ve seen families struggle to make ends meet and COVID-19 has changed how everyone interacts. Having a traditional Thanksgiving meal brought a small amount of comfort for those struggling with food insecurity this holiday season,” said Michael Halligan, CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank.

This program is held in Fayette, Floyd, Laurel and Rowan counties, where the Food Bank has regional distribution centers.

Referrals for families to receive boxes are made through social service agencies and community partners.