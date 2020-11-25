Allergy alert issued for “Good & Gather Banana Chocolate Chip Date & Nut Bar”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ) – Riverside Natural Foods is voluntarily recalling its 8-ounce packages of “Good & Gather Banana Chocolate Chip Date & Nut Bar,” according to the FDA.
Officials say the product was improperly labeled and may contain undeclared almonds.
The product is labeled that it may contain tree nuts; however, people who have allergies to almonds may experience a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the products.
The recalled items were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders, according to the FDA.
The product comes in an 8-ounce, carton package marked with lot # 1020 on the bottom and with an expiration date of 13 JUL 2021 stamped on the bottom.
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection to this issue, according to the FDA.
Investigators say the issue was caused by an error in the company’s packaging processes.