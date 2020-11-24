UK Athletics adjusts ticketing procedures for Bluegrass Showcase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With the postponement of the Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Detroit Mercy that was originally set for Friday, UK Athletics has adjusted its ticketing procedures for the remaining Friday game featuring Richmond and Morehead State.
Kentucky season ticket holders will not be able to use their Friday tickets and parking passes to attend the Richmond-Morehead State game, which has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. UK Athletics will honor tickets and parking passes to the rescheduled Kentucky-Detroit Mercy game when that date is set later this season.
Fans hoping to attend the Richmond-Morehead State game will still have the opportunity to do so. The game will be ticketed as a separate event. Tickets will go on sale beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. exclusively through Ticketmaster.
All seats for the Richmond-Morehead State game will be located in the lower bowl and will be priced at $30 each. Tickets will be sold in physically-distanced blocks of two, three and four seats and must be purchased in advance. All tickets will be mobile delivery. Parking in the High Street lot may be purchased upon arrival.
UK Athletics’ 2020-21 game-day procedures, which fans are encouraged to read closely here, will be in place. Fans with questions are encouraged to contact the UK ticket office.
Current tickets and parking passes for Kentucky’s games on Wednesday vs. Morehead State and Sunday vs. Richmond will remain in place and all ticket management features will remain available to season ticket holders through their My UK Account.
UK ticket holders will receive communication via email if additional changes are made to Kentucky’s schedule throughout the season. Given the unusual nature of this season – specifically, the current unknowns related to postponed games getting rescheduled or cancelled games getting replaced – UK Athletics appreciates the continued support, flexibility and understanding of its ticket holders.
If circumstances change during the season and games are canceled and not rescheduled, UK Athletics will evaluate credit and refund options for the ticket portion of payment at the conclusion of the season.
With Detroit Mercy not participating in any games this week in the Bluegrass Showcase due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the schedule is now as follows:
Wednesday
6 p.m. – Morehead State at Kentucky (SEC Network)
Friday
6 p.m. – Richmond vs. Morehead State
Sunday
1 p.m. – Richmond at Kentucky (ESPN)