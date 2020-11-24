UK Athletics adjusts ticketing procedures for Bluegrass Showcase

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
27

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With the postponement of the Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Detroit Mercy that was originally set for Friday, UK Athletics has adjusted its ticketing procedures for the remaining Friday game featuring Richmond and Morehead State.

Kentucky season ticket holders will not be able to use their Friday tickets and parking passes to attend the Richmond-Morehead State game, which has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. UK Athletics will honor tickets and parking passes to the rescheduled Kentucky-Detroit Mercy game when that date is set later this season.

- Advertisement -

Fans hoping to attend the Richmond-Morehead State game will still have the opportunity to do so. The game will be ticketed as a separate event. Tickets will go on sale beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. exclusively through Ticketmaster.

All seats for the Richmond-Morehead State game will be located in the lower bowl and will be priced at $30 each. Tickets will be sold in physically-distanced blocks of two, three and four seats and must be purchased in advance. All tickets will be mobile delivery.  Parking in the High Street lot may be purchased upon arrival.

UK Athletics’ 2020-21 game-day procedures, which fans are encouraged to read closely here, will be in place. Fans with questions are encouraged to contact the UK ticket office.

Current tickets and parking passes for Kentucky’s games on Wednesday vs. Morehead State and Sunday vs. Richmond will remain in place and all ticket management features will remain available to season ticket holders through their My UK Account.

UK ticket holders will receive communication via email if additional changes are made to Kentucky’s schedule throughout the season. Given the unusual nature of this season – specifically, the current unknowns related to postponed games getting rescheduled or cancelled games getting replaced – UK Athletics appreciates the continued support, flexibility and understanding of its ticket holders.

If circumstances change during the season and games are canceled and not rescheduled, UK Athletics will evaluate credit and refund options for the ticket portion of payment at the conclusion of the season.

With Detroit Mercy not participating in any games this week in the Bluegrass Showcase due to COVID-19 safety protocols, the schedule is now as follows:

Wednesday

6 p.m. – Morehead State at Kentucky (SEC Network)

Friday

6 p.m.  – Richmond vs. Morehead State

Sunday

1 p.m. – Richmond at Kentucky (ESPN)

Previous articleFayette County jail has first COVID-19 cases since September
Next articlePaducah man arrested on sex abuse charges
mm
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.