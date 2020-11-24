Three charged in overdose death in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Bardstown police say three people are charged in the overdose

death of a man.

Bardstown police say officers responded to 139 Fern Lea Circle in March, regarding a death investigation. The Narcotics Unit assisted and determined it was a possible overdose case.

Police say Adam Walker was found deceased in his residence. An investigation revealed Walker died from a heroin overdose.

Police say three individuals were arrested and charged for their involvement. Robert E. Girdley, 35, and Labrent Maddox were each charged with manslaughter and trafficking in heroin and trafficking in cocaine.

Thomas Alvey, 45, was charged with manslaughter, cocaine and heroin trafficking and tampering with physical evidence, according to police.

