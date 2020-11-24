Prestonsburg cancels Christmas parade, hopes residents will make own ‘parade’

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) -The City of Prestonsburg has decided to cancel this year’s Christmas Parade, the city posted on its Facebook page.

“We hope to make next year’s bigger and better than ever,” the city said.

“In the meantime, we ask that citizens participate in decorating their homes and businesses, so that everyone may drive around and observe the beauty our small town has to offer during this holiday season,” city leaders added.

The city also is doing a home decorating contest. Pictures can be direct-messaged to the city’s Facebook page or emailed to entries@prestonsburgcity.org.