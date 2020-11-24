‘Let’s Make a Deal’ car sale leads to therapy grants for Madison kids

BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hogg Therapy Associates is offering a pediatric therapy grant to children in or around Madison County.

The “Let’s Make a Deal” grant is being funded with profits used from selling a car co-owner Michelle Raney won while on Let’s Make a Deal.

“We are so happy to be able to provide this grant to children in Madison County who need therapy services or equipment,” said Raney. “I especially want to thank everyone at Short Redmond Superstore in Lexington for supporting us and making an offer for the car.”

Hogg Therapy is partnering with The Joy Project to help provide grants to children who need therapy services or equipment that insurance will not cover.

Some examples of what the awards can be used for are:

therapy cost

weighted blanket

oral motor tools

chewies

developmentally appropriate toys

feeding supplies

sensory equipment- indoor swing, mini trampoline, calming lamp

positioning devices

Awards are need-based and will be awarded monthly when the board meets.

“It is so crucial all children are able to receive therapy that needs it,” said Jennifer Fowler, co-owner of Hogg Therapy. “We are honored to be able to give back to our community in such an important way.”

Parents interested in applying for the grant can click here.