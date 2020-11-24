FUN FACTS: Peppermint bark tops Kentucky candy list

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/CandyStore.com) – Got a favorite candy at this time of year> Chocolate anything, peppermint, maybe Reece’s.
Christmas time is finally here to rescue us from the darkness of 2020. Fewer people are traveling to see family this year, which means more time and money spent decorating and eating.
Both of which lend themselves to more holiday candy sales, likely again crossing the $2 billion mark, according to CandyStore.com, which has released its analysis of the top candy in each state in a fun interactive map.