FUN FACTS: Peppermint bark tops Kentucky candy list

The map reveals the results of its latest candy research: the top 3 most popular Christmas candies in each state. Hover over a state to see the goods.

In Kentucky, peppermint bark is tops followed by M&Ms and candy canes.

Here are some key takeaways:

Peppermint Bark Thunder

Peppermint Bark continues to storm up the charts, increasing popularity nationwide as, for the second straight year, 3 new states have it as their #1 holiday candy.

What in previous years looked to be a regional phenomenon has shown to be more widespread with states like California and Texas now in the fold. Peppermint bark’s total of 11 states now is dominant in all regions, with the notable exception of the northeast.

Reese’s Cups Declining

Reese’s Cups lost 3 number one spots this year. Wait. There must be some kind of mistake here. Reese’s Cups have long been the divine candy of the Gods with zero flaws and only amazing chocolate and peanut butter combination along with perfect texture and soft snap. How could it be that they are becoming less popular?!

I can only give you the numbers. Two of the spots they lost were to the hard charging popularity of peppermint bark (California and Texas), and the other was lost to Hershey Kisses (Illinois). That doesn’t necessarily mean people love Reese’s any less, just that it’s not the only star of the show anymore.

Snickers Rising

Snickers also picked up 3 new number one spots this year, capturing hearts in Vermont, Arkansas and Georgia. That is a huge jump considering Snickers only shows up on the map 8 times total in any of the top 3 spots in any state. Snickers is awesome, everyone realizes. But is it also becoming a holiday favorite too? That could be very strong for Snickers going forward.

Chocolate Santas Soaring

Santa Claus is coming to towns all over North Dakota, Maine and New Mexico where they knocked off the likes of previous top holidays candies such as Reese’s Cups and Candy Canes. Whoa. These are great stocking stuffers and who doesn’t love a solid piece of nice chocolate. Festive and delicious, it makes sense but as a trend it’s difficult to identify the bigger question: why only now?

The National Retail Federation has said holiday spending this year will be mostly on par with 2019, with more people and families focusing on decoration and food this year than gift giving, travel being way down for obvious reasons.

If spending on holiday candy remains the same as last year that would put total holiday candy sales over $2 billion. That’s using annual spending trends and applying them to the National Confectionery Association’s (NCA) $1.93 billion estimate from 2017.

But there is another factor to consider. During the pandemic, candy sales have risen above normal levels. They are up 3.8% according to the NCA for the period between March 15th and August 9th, and Halloween candy sales were up 12% according to IRI sales data provided by the NCA

An increase of 3.8% would put the 2020 holiday season candy sales in the ballpark of $2.13 billion.