Fayette County jail has first COVID-19 cases since September

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In the past week, eight inmates in Lexington’s jail tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Division of Community Corrections.
Those are the first positive inmate cases since September, according to the jail.
- Advertisement -
The inmates who tested positive were moved into medical isolation. Inmates who were in the units where the positive cases originated, have been isolated from the general population and have been tested for COVID-19, according to the jail.
The jail tested 326 additional inmates and await the test results, according to the jail.
Four staff members tested positive for the virus. The jail is waiting on results of tests on 51 additional staff members, according to the Division of Community Corrections.
The division says it continues to work with the local health department for guidance on continued testing and reducing the risk to other inmates, officers and jail staff.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.