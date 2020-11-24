Concession stands won’t be open at Rupp for basketball game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Concession stands at Rupp Arena and Memorial Coliseum will not be open for service until further notice, due to the mandate on no indoor dining by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

It’s similar to the order than applies to the state’s historic racing venues and other facilities under the mandates issued last week to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

- Advertisement -

Fans will not be allowed to bring food or drink of their own into the venue due to the mandate, which states that masks must be worn at all times.

The current mandate, which is scheduled to expire at midnight on Dec. 13, does not apply to coaches and players on participating teams.

The Kentucky women begin their season Wednesday at 1 p.m. against Murray State at Memorial Coliseum.

The UK men host Morehead State Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Rupp Arena in the Bluegrass Showcase.

During his daily briefing Tuesday, Beshear addressed the issue when asked about the gaming sites, which had been cited by some as receiving favorable treatment.

“The historic horse racing sites are at 33 percent capacity and can’t serve food or beverage inside,” the governor said.