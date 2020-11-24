Clark County Library closes for COVID, holidays

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – With coronavirus cases spiking in the county and a long holiday weekend providing a break as well, the Clark County Library in Winchester is closing until Nov. 30.
The library made the announcement Tuesday morning.
“The library will be closed until further notice. We hope to re-open for curbside on Monday, November 30, 2020. We appreciate your patience at this time,” the library administrators said in a notice.
Clark County, like others across the state, has seen a steep increase in new coronavairus cases.