City’s COVID testing has holiday changes, new sites next week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – COVID-19 testing schedules are changing this week because of the Thanksgiving holiday, Mayor Linda Gorton said.

The Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program will be in service from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 25, at The Red Mile, 1200 Red Mile Road.

- Advertisement -

The program provides public testing at no cost to the individual. Testing is available without an appointment, with both walk-up and drive-up options. Results are generally available in 48-72 hours.

After a break for Thanksgiving, the Mobile program will move to Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 605 Hill ’n Dale Road, starting next week. Testing will run 9 a.m.-4 p.m., December 3-5.

Since starting the mobile testing program in late June, over 15,000 tests have been administered in 65 testing days.

There are additional free public testing locations across Lexington.

In coordination with the state and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, free drive-thru testing is now available at Keeneland Race Course. Located at 4201 Versailles Road, this site was selected by the state for surge testing.

This week, testing is available 9 a.m.-5 p.m., November 24 and 25. A reservation is required by visiting doineedacovid19test.com.

Drive-thru testing is available at Bluegrass Community and Technical College, 500 Newtown Pike. Testing for this week will be available 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., November 24 and 25.

Additionally, through a partnership with the University of Kentucky, UK HealthCare and Wild Health, testing is available to the public at 1505 College Way and 1350 Bull Lea Road.

These sites are not intended for UK student testing.

For this week, the free drive-thru testing is available from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., November 24, 25, and 28. Appointments are required and can be made by visiting lexington.wildhealth.com.

Drive-thru testing is also available at the Walgreen’s testing location at 2296 Executive Drive (the corner of Winchester Road and Executive Drive). Tests will continue while test kits are available. Online registration is required at walgreens.com/coronavirus.

The free drive-thru testing at Southland Christian Church, 2349 Richmond Road will be closed November 23-27.

Finally, most private healthcare providers are offering testing options for their patients. Urgent Care Centers are also offering COVID-19 testing.

For information on more testing sites go to: lexingtonky.gov/COVID-19.

As of November 24, the Lexington Fayette County Health Department reported a total of 15,849 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lexington, and 112 local deaths have been attributed to the virus.