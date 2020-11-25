City of Richmond cancels Christmas Parade, modifies Santa Express event

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Grinch isn’t stealing Christmas in 2020, the coronavirus is as a growing number of communities are canceling traditional holiday events due to the pandemic.
The City of Richmond announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that the Christmas Parade, scheduled for Friday, December 4, is canceled.
In its place, Richmond Parks & Recreation will modify the Santa Express event on Monday, December 14 and Tuesday, December 15. The event is described by the city as “mini” parades.
The city says Richmond Police and Richmond Fire will escort Santa through several neighborhoods.
Parks & Recreation will post Santa Express route maps and more detailed information in the coming days, according to the city.
Anyone with questions can contact Richmond Parks & Recreation at 859-623-8753 or via email at parksandrec@richmond.ky.us
