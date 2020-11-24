Bourbon auction raises more than $250,000, Pappy collection nets $26,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kroger recently hosted The Ultimate Bourbon Auction to End Hunger benefiting Dare to Care Food Bank.

The auction was the premiere bourbon auction of the year with bottles and collections of bourbon so rare, they’re impossible to get anywhere else. Bourbon enthusiasts around the country clamored to bid in order to win one of these coveted collections.

“Kroger was honored to be able to host this inaugural event. The need for fresh, healthy food is greater than ever before,” said Ann Reed, president of the Kroger and JayC Louisville Division. “The Ultimate Bourbon Auction was an innovative way for Kroger to give back to the community in a way that aligns with our Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan, our commitment to end hunger and waste in the communities we serve by 2025.”

The highlights of the auction: